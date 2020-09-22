Sandalwood drugs case: Lookout notice issued for Aditya Alva

Central Crime Branch officials, investigating the Sandalwood drugs case registered at the Cottonpet police station, have issued a lookout notice for Aditya Alva and Shiva Prakash on Monday.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), confirmed the notice. Patil said they had learnt that the accused have not gone out of the country and hence, issued the lookout notice.

Aditya is the son of former Karnataka minister and late Jeevaraj Alva, while Prakash is a businessman and Sandalwood film producer. It is said Prakash is a close friend of actress Ragini Dwivedi, who has been arrested in the case. Prakash is accused number 1 and Aditya accused number 6.

A senior officer said they have collected the passport details of the accused and were informed that they have not travelled abroad after the case was registered against them, but they are absconding. “We don’t want them to leave the country and so, the notice was issued.”

Meanwhile, the police interrogated Srinivas Subramanian alias Sri and collected details from him.

Sri is the owner of a hospitality firm and is known to Ragini. Officials may issue notices for suspects already subjected to interrogation and a few other actors and businessmen.

The bail petition of Ragini and the other accused will be heard by an NDPS Special Court on September 24.