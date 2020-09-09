Sandalwood drugs scandal: Police uniform, drugs found at party organiser's house

The CCB says it found a pair of fake Karnataka state police uniform along with some drugs at the Shanthinagar house of Viren Khanna, a suspected peddler arrested in the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

Khanna, already in police custody, was taken to his house as officials had specific information that he had some important materials related to the drug case and had sought search warrant from the court.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said: “We’ve found a pair of fake Karnataka police uniform, including belt, cap, shoes.

But no stars could be found. The investigation is conducted in a proper manner. We’ve already arrested six people in the case registered at Cottonpet police station under the NDP Act.”

Police will find out why Viren had the police uniform in his possession, Patil added. An officer who is part of the raid said Khanna had posed wearing the uniform in one of the parties, but the stars of the uniform could not be found.

“We’ve also got some other materials which, according to us, are roll joints made of weed, LSD strips and a hookah pot. (There was also) a

notepad and other materials. They’ve been seized and sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL),” the official said.

Officials first went to his house and later took Khanna, who has not been cooperative from the day of his arrest. He continued to be

uncooperative on Tuesday. When officers asked him for the keys to his room and the locker, he reportedly said he not have them.

Officers called a duplicate key maker and entered his room. They had to break the locker open as the key maker took a long time to open it.

Khanna is accused number three in the Sandalwood drugs case. He is an event and party organiser and is known for his ostentatious parties attended by celebs, foreigners and Bollywood and Sandalwood actors. He has been well-known in party circles and has been written about in newspapers.