Sandalwood tree chopped off, smuggled out of tech park

Sandalwood tree chopped off, smuggled out of tech park

Security guards did see the thieves but before they could rush there, it was too late

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 28 2021, 00:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2021, 02:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH file photo

Thieves stole a sandalwood tree from Sattva Global City, a software technology park in West Bengaluru, on Sunday midnight, police said.

A few sandalwood trees have been grown within the premises of the tech park located in Mylasandra near Kengeri. These are guarded round the clock.

Incidentally, security guards did see the thieves but before they could rush there, it was too late.

The guards gave chase but the thieves proved too fast, according to a police complaint filed by Rakesh Sharma, general manager, Sattva Global City.

Kengeri police have registered a case of theft and under the Karnataka Forest Act. A manhunt has bee launched for the thieves.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Sandalwood Trees
theft

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 