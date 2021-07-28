Sandalwood tree chopped off, smuggled out of tech park

Thieves stole a sandalwood tree from Sattva Global City, a software technology park in West Bengaluru, on Sunday midnight, police said.

A few sandalwood trees have been grown within the premises of the tech park located in Mylasandra near Kengeri. These are guarded round the clock.

Incidentally, security guards did see the thieves but before they could rush there, it was too late.

The guards gave chase but the thieves proved too fast, according to a police complaint filed by Rakesh Sharma, general manager, Sattva Global City.

Kengeri police have registered a case of theft and under the Karnataka Forest Act. A manhunt has bee launched for the thieves.