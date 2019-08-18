Sandalwood tree smuggled out of 'secured' BSF campus

The precious sandalwood trees do not seem to be safe from the smugglers' glare anywhere in the city.

A sandalwood tree located right in front of the residence of a senior officer on the highly secured campus of the Border Security Force (BSF) in Yelahanka was cut down and stolen on the night of August 15, police said. The heist was so foolproof that the smugglers even hoodwinked the security guards.

The tree was located in front of the residence of A K Singh, Inspector General, BSF. The Yeshwantpur police are investigating the theft under the Karnataka Forest act following a complaint by one Aravind Kumar Pal. They are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the smugglers.

In the last week of July, smugglers cut down and stole sandalwood trees from the premises of the Indian Wood Science Research Institute in Malleswaram.