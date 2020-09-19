Sanjjanaa, Prateek remanded to judicial custody till September 30

The special court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases has remanded actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and software engineer-turned-drug peddler Prateek Shetty to judicial custody till September 30.

Sanjjanaa’s advocate argued before the first ACMM court that the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have not specified the charges against her and have not produced or transferred the case to the NDPS special court.

She was, therefore, produced before the NDPS court on Friday evening via video-conferencing from the Parappana Agrahara central prison.

The actor complained to the special court judge that fluctuating blood pressure is making her feel sick and requested bail, also stating that the 250 employees working in her company will come out on to the streets. The judge, however, remanded her to judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the court will hear the bail petition filed by Sanjjanaa’s advocate on Saturday.

Not wife, but woman friend

Meanwhile, jeweller Vaibhav Jain, an accused in the Cottonpet NDPS Act case, requested police to lend him a phone on the excuse of wanting to wish his wife on their wedding anniversary.

He spoke on the phone for two minutes, but later police learnt from his wife who came to deliver his clothes the next day that it was not the couple’s wedding anniversary.

On quizzing, Jain, police learnt that he had actually called to wish a woman friend, who is a model.

He was taken on five-day police custody after being produced before the special court.