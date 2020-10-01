Scammers loot man of Rs 90k after he calls dubious bank phone number

Scammers loot man of Rs 90k after he calls 'bank'

A 29-year-old private firm employee lost Rs 90,000 to fraudsters while trying to contact his bank’s customer care to fix some issues.

Kumar (name changed), a resident of Seshadripuram, has an account with a private bank with national presence. He contacted one of the two numbers he found online listed as customer care as he had problems in opening the bank’s mobile app on Sunday.

The man posing as a customer care executive assured him that he would fix the issue and asked Kumar to provide his bank account details.

Seconds later, he asked Kumar to provide the OTP being sent to his mobile number. Minutes later, Kumar found Rs 90,000 debited from his account.

An investigating officer said police have taken up a cheating case at Central CEN police station and are making efforts to trace the fraudsters.

“If people have issues with the bank, they better visit the nearest branch,” the official said.

“If it is a holiday, wait for a day or collect the customer care number from the bank while opening the account.”

