School bus topples as Tempo Traveller rams it

A bus belonging to an international school toppled after a Tempo Traveller collided with the bus at Ragihalli Gate in Bannerghatta on Tuesday morning.

The bus driver and the attender sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, where they are said to be out of danger. There were no students on the bus when the accident happened.

Around 8.45 am, the bus had left the school to pick up students from the nearby locality. The Tempo Travel collided with the bus and ploughed into a compound wall before coming to a halt. The bus then toppled, the police said.

Passersby rushed to help the victims and informed the police, who rushed to the spot. Cranes were used clear the road, the police said.

The Bannerghatta police have booked the driver of the Tempo Traveller for driving in a rash and negligent manner endangering public lives.