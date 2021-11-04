School chairman attacked over loan

The chairman of an educational trust was allegedly attacked by goons sent by a finance company.

Y C Tyagaraja, the chairman of Sir M Visvesvaraya Education Trust, says he was attacked by two men named Vipin, 40, and Rangareddy, 35, on September 16 at his school in Bengaluru Rural district.

In a police complaint, Tyagaraja explained the events leading up to the attack.

He had taken a loan from the Hyderabad-based Indian School Finance Company. Four months ago, company representatives visited the school and took his signature for a loan. Then on September 16, the company sent Vipin and Rangareddy to the school with the offer of a new loan.

When Tyagaraja declined the loan, they asked for three cheques. When he asked for a written communication, they attacked and abused him, according to the FIR.

Tyagaraja has brought the matter to the notice of the Associated Management of English Medium Schools in Karnataka.

