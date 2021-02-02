Scientist dies after being hit by over-speeding bike

A 35-year-old scientist died after an over-speeding motorist knocked him down on Rajiv Gandhi Main Road near I-Mart in Sahakara Nagar in North Bengaluru on Sunday night.

Siddartha Datta, a Kolkata native and resident of Sir MV Layout in Sahakara Nagar, was a scientist at the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS).

At 9 pm on Sunday, Siddartha and his wife Aaveri Sengupta were walking after dinner. An over-speeding Bajaj Discover bearing registration number KA-53-EA-1644 knocked him from behind near I-Mart.

Siddartha sustained severe injuries to his face and head. His wife took help from a few locals to rush him to the nearby Aster CMI Hospital. Hebbal traffic police said Siddartha was bleeding from the ears and eyes. He died while undergoing treatment in the night.

The two-wheeler rider, Manoj Kumar (23) and an Amruthahalli resident, fell down from the bike after ramming into Siddartha and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Manoj is a construction worker.

Learning about the incident, senior traffic police officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda, visited the spot.

Hebbal police have taken up a case against Manoj based on Aaveri’s complaint. They are waiting for Manoj to recover to arrest him and take further action. Police have asked doctors to give a report if Manoj was riding under the influence of alcohol or drugs, an investigating officer said.

Siddartha and Aaveri had the habit of walking after meals in the morning and at night. His body was handed over to the family after post-mortem.