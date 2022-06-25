Scooter-borne trio snatch gold chain from morning walker in Bengaluru

Scooter-borne trio snatch gold chain from walker

Three scooter-borne miscreants, who threaten people with lethal weapons, robbed a 100-gram gold chain from a 54-year-old woman on her morning walk in Bhuvaneshwarinagar on June 21.

In her complaint to the Amruthahally police station, Ratnamma, a resident of Maruthi Layout in Dasarahalli, said the trio on the scooter appeared from behind her when she was walking near Gokula Building on second cross in Bhuvaneshwarinagar at about 6.20 am. Other groups of people were also walking on the road at that time, she said.

One of the miscreants got down from the scooter and brandished a billhook threatening walkers to part with their valuables. A second miscreant walked towards Ratnamma holding a lethal weapon. Two other women, Neelamma and Savitramma, ran away from the spot noticing the man with the weapon coming in their direction, leaving Ratnamma alone to confront the miscreant.

The criminal snatched Ratnamma’s chain, and when Ratnamma resisted, he overpowered her and injured her on her neck. Having snatched the chain, the man sped away on the scooter with his associates.

Ratnamma, who could not notice the scooter’s registration number due to the shock of the theft, said the chain weighed around 100 grams and is valued at Rs 5 lakh. She said the trio were aged between 20 and 25.

A senior police officer from the Amruthahally police station said they have taken up a case under IPC section 394 - causing hurt while committing robbery- and are making efforts to nab the trio.

