Scooterist arrested for using fake registration number

A 33-year-old man has been caught by Kumaraswamy Layout traffic police as he was using a fake registration number for his scooter to avoid getting caught by the traffic police. He was also doing it to avoid seizure of the scooter after defaulting on payment of EMI of his scooter loan.

The arrested was identified as Syed Aftab, a resident of Iliyas Nagar in Banashankari and a welder by profession

According to Kumarswamy Layout traffic police, Aftab was using the fake registration number for the last four months. His scooter’s original number is KA-05-KR-5963 but he was using the fake registration number KA-05-KN-7133 which was actually a genuine number of another

scooter.

Aftab chose that number as the scooter colour, make and model were all similar.

Aftab was caught by the police on Monday. The police found that there were as many as 19 cases against the vehicle. Aftab was also behaving suspiciously. Police detained him for questioning and learnt that he was using fake registration. He confessed to police that he had not paid the EMI of the loan taken for buying the scooter and also to avoid traffic fines.

Hence, the traffic police filed a complaint with their counterpart Subramanyapura police. Aftab was arrested and remanded to 14 days in judicial custody.