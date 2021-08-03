Scooterist stabbed by gang of three in Sanjaynagar 

A 51-year-old man was attacked by three men riding a scooter in North Bengaluru.

Muniraju K C, a field officer at a private company, was attacked on Sanjaynagar Main Road on the morning of July 29 while taking a female colleague and her daughter to a private hospital for Covid vaccination, according to a police complaint.

Muniraju, a resident of Ramamurthy Nagar, told the police that her colleague had requested him to help get her daughter vaccinated as she has to attend college. Muniraju agreed.

They then headed to a hospital near JP Park on his scooter. On the way, the gang intercepted Muniraju’s scooter and asked him to ride properly.

A heated argument ensued, and the trio attacked Muniraju with a knife before riding off.

Police have opened a case of attempted murder and are looking out for the suspects.