'SDPI functionary' arrested over East Bengaluru riots

A local functionary of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has been arrested for alleged involvement in riots that broke out in East Bengaluru last year.

Tabrez, 35, a resident of Old Bagalur Layout, was arrested from his suspected hideout in Chikkaballapur on Monday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

Chikkaballapur police were also part of the arrest operation.

The NIA said Tabrez was among 109 people charged in the riots case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act (Act) on February 5. He had been on the run since August 11, 2020, when riots broke out in KG Halli and DJ Halli areas over an offensive Facebook post about Prophet Muhammad.

The NIA took over the case on September 21 last year.

A source said Tabrez had been hiding in Chikkaballapur and Kolar among other places, and came to Bengaluru only a few times, that too for a few hours. Police are trying to trace the people who allegedly sheltered him and provided logistic support.

Police said Tabrez was a member of the Sagayapuram ward unit of the SDPI, the political outfit of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police described Tabrez as one of the plotters of the mob attack on the DJ Halli police station and said he had circulated "inflammatory" messages on WhatsApp groups. He was also "personally involved in torching vehicles and damaging public/private property", police claimed.

