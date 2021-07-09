Second wife plotted man's murder in Shampura: Police

The murder of a 35-year-old man on the busy Shampura Main Road, East Bengaluru, on July 2 was plotted by his second wife, police said. Six suspects were arrested on Wednesday.

Six armed men fatally hacked Krishnamurthy alias Kutty and attacked his nephew Nagaraj, 25, when he tried to save him. Krishnamurthy, a resident of Samadhan Nagar, was declared brought dead by doctors at BR Ambedkar Hospital while Nagaraj is under treatment.

In his statement to police, Nagaraj suspected Krishnamurthy’s second wife, Rooth. Police eventually arrested six men known to her for the murder. The suspects are Anthony, Ajay, Thangai alias Shiva Kumar, Dhinu, Stephen and Arun, all from the Kolar district.

A police officer who’s part of the investigation quoted the suspects as saying that the murder was plotted by Rooth and that they were merely acting on her behest.

“We don’t know if it was a contract killing. We are still questioning the suspects,” the officer said, adding that Rooth is absconding.

It was a love marriage for both Krishnamurthy and Rooth. And a second marriage at that. While Rooth lost her first husband a few years ago, Krishnamurthy was estranged from his first wife. She lived separately, and he visited her occasionally.

Krishnamurthy and Rooth developed marital discord, and he often beat her under the influence of alcohol. The matter had reached the police once.

