Security agency owner held for torturing employees

The city police have arrested the owner of a security agency for torturing two employees in his office on Monday.

One of the staffers had recorded the attack on mobile phone and uploaded the video on social media which went viral on Tuesday, prompting the HSR police to register a suo motu complaint and arrest Salim Khan, who was hiding at his friend’s house.

Khan is the owner of Bangalore Security Force (BSF), a four-year-old firm located just metres away from the police station.

Isha Pant, DCP (southern), said Khan had gone into hiding soon after the video went viral. He was arrested from his friend’s place on Tuesday evening. The victims, who were also lying low fearing backlash, were traced.

Police are investigating various angles to ascertain the reason behind the attack as several theories are floating around.

The video showed Khan torturing Farizuddin, a native of Karimganj in Assam, who had allegedly hatched a plan to extort money. The employees alleged that Khan didn’t pay them and used to harass them when they demanded salary. It was alleged that Farizuddin hatched a plan to abduct Khan with some other staffers, but Khan got wind of it and assaulted two of them.

In the video, Khan is seen stamping on Farizuddin’s neck and kicking him.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Khan had criminal cases against him. As per rules, people with criminal background cannot be granted security agency licence. Police are contemplating writing to the authorities concerned to cancel his licence.