Security guards suspected in bank employee’s murder

Two security guards have been suspected in the recent murder of a bank employee on the premises of Vanshee Citadel apartment in Marathahalli near HAL.
The victim Abhinash (24) from Odisha had come to the city to attend a training session. Police had challenges in identifying Abhinash since he did not carry identification documents on him, but they confirmed his identity after unlocking his mobile phone.
Police said a 25-year-old security guard, Shyamnath, noticed a stranger climbing the main gate and jumping into the apartment while on duty at 2 am on July 5. He asked the stranger to identify himself.
Suspecting him to be a thief, Shyamnath, along with his aide 23-year-old Ajith Mura, clubbed him with an iron rod and beat him to death.
HAL police registered a murder case against Shyamnath and later learnt about Mura’s involvement in the case.
Police said Abinash is a Chhattisgarh native working with a bank in Odisha. He came to Bengaluru for a training programme and was staying with his older brother in Marathahalli.
Police said the security guards could have informed them if they had suspected the intruder to be a thief. "They had no right to take law into their own hands," police said.
The guards have been arrested and a murder case has been filed against them. They were presented in the court and were remanded to judicial custody.
