Security guards behind bank employee's murder?

Security guards suspected in bank employee’s murder

The guards have been arrested and a murder case has been filed against them

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 10 2022, 23:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 01:26 ist

Two security guards have been suspected in the recent murder of a bank employee on the premises of Vanshee Citadel apartment in Marathahalli near HAL.

The victim Abhinash (24) from Odisha had come to the city to attend a training session. Police had challenges in identifying Abhinash since he did not carry identification documents on him, but they confirmed his identity after unlocking his mobile phone.

Police said a 25-year-old security guard, Shyamnath, noticed a stranger climbing the main gate and jumping into the apartment while on duty at 2 am on July 5. He asked the stranger to identify himself.

Suspecting him to be a thief, Shyamnath, along with his aide 23-year-old Ajith Mura, clubbed him with an iron rod and beat him to death.

HAL police registered a murder case against Shyamnath and later learnt about Mura’s involvement in the case.

Police said Abinash is a Chhattisgarh native working with a bank in Odisha. He came to Bengaluru for a training programme and was staying with his older brother in Marathahalli.

Police said the security guards could have informed them if they had suspected the intruder to be a thief. "They had no right to take law into their own hands," police said.

The guards have been arrested and a murder case has been filed against them. They were presented in the court and were remanded to judicial custody.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

murder
Bengaluru news
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

The festival of fusions

The festival of fusions

Should senior citizens invest in the stock market?

Should senior citizens invest in the stock market?

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

Eid celebrated with fervour in India

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

NASA to showcase Webb space telescope's colour images

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Awe and anger in Lanka's ransacked presidential palace

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Single-use plastic ban to come into effect from Monday

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Dhoni visits dressing room after India's T20I win

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

Emmy nominations out soon; 'Squid Game' eyes history

 