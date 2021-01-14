Senior citizen pays 'gold-selling' conmen Rs 8,000, then calls cops

An alert senior citizen helped the police catch two conmen trying to sell him fake gold coins at Victoria Hospital.

Kuravatti K U, 63, from Vijayanagar, had gone to the hospital on January 8 to see a relative admitted there. But he soon learnt the relative had been shifted to a private hospital. Around 12.30 pm, two men met him near the Victoria Hospital canteen and gave their names as Shanmugam and Srinivasa Reddy.

They told him they had found an urn full of gold coins while digging a pit on a farmland and that the gold weighs about one kilogram. To make him trust them, the duo showed him what looked like genuine gold coins and offered to sell all for Rs 5 lakh. According to Kuruvatthi’s police complaint, he told the men he was not interested in their offer but they were so persuasive that he eventually relented. The duo asked him to meet them at the same place on January 11 with the cash.

Payment of Rs 8,000

He met them on the scheduled date around 1.30 pm and they showed him an urn filled with coins and mud. They asked him to pay the money and take the coins. He paid them Rs 8,000 upfront and promised to get more from the bank. But instead of going to the bank, he went straight to the jurisdictional VV Puram police station.

Police rushed to the place and nabbed the duo. Police said the coins were fake.