Senior govt officer booked for cheating woman

Senior govt officer booked for cheating woman

The officer reportedly started dating the woman in 2020 while holding a key position in the BBMP

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 31 2022, 01:44 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2022, 07:19 ist

A senior government official is accused of marrying a 44-year-old woman without divorcing his first wife. 

The officer reportedly started dating the woman in 2020 while holding a key position in the BBMP. He told her he separated from his wife 10 years ago and filed for divorce. 

The couple's relationship blossomed, and he proposed to her. On February 14, they got married at a temple on Bannerghatta Road in the presence of her family members and friends. 

But just a few days after the marriage, the woman got to know that the officer had "lied" to her about divorcing his first wife. When she questioned him, he reportedly didn't respond properly and switched off his phone. She filed a police complaint on March 25. He has been booked under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 417 (punishment for cheating). 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

divorce
BBMP
Crime
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

DH Toon | A preview of PM's Museum

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

Action hero Bruce Willis to retire because of illness

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

'Love hormone' oxytocin turns fierce lions into kittens

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

Meghalaya's Living Root bridge in tentative UNESCO list

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

The non-debate on menstrual leave in Arunachal Assembly

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

Russian, US ISS record-holders return to earth

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

10-hour daily power cut in Lanka as fuel crisis worsens

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

UN says half of global pregnancies unintended

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks silence after Oscars slap

 