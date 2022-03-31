Senior govt officer booked for cheating woman

A senior government official is accused of marrying a 44-year-old woman without divorcing his first wife.

The officer reportedly started dating the woman in 2020 while holding a key position in the BBMP. He told her he separated from his wife 10 years ago and filed for divorce.

The couple's relationship blossomed, and he proposed to her. On February 14, they got married at a temple on Bannerghatta Road in the presence of her family members and friends.

But just a few days after the marriage, the woman got to know that the officer had "lied" to her about divorcing his first wife. When she questioned him, he reportedly didn't respond properly and switched off his phone. She filed a police complaint on March 25. He has been booked under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 417 (punishment for cheating).

