Senior harasses company’s MD

The 55-year-old managing director of a service provider filed a sexual harassment complaint against her senior.

The victim stated in her complaint that she has been working at the firm located along the Old Airport Road since March 2017. Recently, she started getting lewd messages from her senior on her mobile phone. She even received emails from him, which led to mental harassment.

Unable to bear the harassment, she compained to the management but instead of taking action, they abused and humiliated her, she said. She filed a complaint with the Jeevan Bima Nagar police, after which they summoned the man for interrogation.