Serial vehicle lifter arrested

Police arrested a serial vehicle lifter and recovered three stolen cars and two bikes.

M Saddam Hussain alias Tabrez, 32, from Chitradurga, would come to Bengaluru to steal vehicles. A month ago, he stole a car from Doddabettahalli near Vidyaranyapura.

The vehicle owner, Kanchi Reddigari Janardhan, filed a police complaint stating that his car was stolen from outside his house between November 17 and 23. Police checked collected CCTV footage and got clues about Hussain.

His arrest helped solve five cases registered in Vidyaranyapura, Bagalagunte and Annapoorneshwari Nagar police stations. Saddam was earlier arrested by Hosadurga, Hiriyur, Doddapet, Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Tarikere, Madanayakanahalli and Vishwanathapura police for stealing vehicles.