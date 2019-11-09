Seven arrested for vandalising 21 cars

The west division police arrested seven people who vandalised around 21 cars parked in Pattegarapalya and the surrounding areas in Vijayanagar and Byatarayanapura on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

The police identified the arrested individuals as Yeshwanth (20), Darshan (19) and Nitin (18), all of whom are residents of Panchasheela Nagar.

The trio had revealed the names of their associates, enabling the police to later arrest Kanakanagar residents Kiran Reddy (26) and Muthu (22); Nagarabhavi resident Charan Raj (20); and Panchasheela Nagar resident Balaji (45).

On the night of November 6, residents of Sampige Layout woke up to the noise of glass shattering in their cars and went to see what happened. But the culprits had escaped by then.

The victims filed separate complaints with the Vijayanagar police on the vandalism incident. In total, 17 cars were vandalised in Pattegarapalya in Vijayanagar, while four were wrecked in Byatarayanapura.

Based on the complaints registered, the police analysed the CCTV footage and could identify three culprits, whom they picked up immediately for questioning and later arrested the others.

Done to mark territory

The accused told the police they vandalised the cars over clashes to establish their dominance in the area and mark the territory for their rowdy activities. A few others were also involved and the police are yet to arrest them, said a senior police officer.