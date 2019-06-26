Seven held for peddling marijuana

The Bengaluru Rural police on Sunday raided a house in Anekal and arrested seven persons including three women for procuring and selling marijuana to villagers nearby.

Thayamma, Jayanthi, Shambaiah, Tanamma, Munikrishna, Yallaiah and his son Shiva were picked up. Thayama, a resident of Jaibheema Nagar and a housekeeping staff, ran a petty shop in front of her house near a banyan tree. The other accused are residents of Anekal town.

Anekal police received information on Sunday afternoon that Thayamma was selling marijuana in small packets. A team led by sub-inspector Hemanth Kumar was formed after permission for a raid from the Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru. The team rushed to the spot and surrounded Thayamma’s house. She was caught red-handed as one of her buyers escaped throwing a marijuana packet on the ground.

Later, police seized 880 gm of marijuana in a plastic bag hidden under a staircase from her house. Upon questioning, she said her contacts in Anekal town including two other women supplied the contraband to Thayamma. The police then arrested all seven, one after the other, which included a father-son duo as well. The accused were booked under 20-B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigations are on.