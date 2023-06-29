Seven youths arrested for assaulting collegemate  

Annapoorneshwarinagar police have arrested seven youths, including three students, over the assault of a 21-year-old BBA student on June 5.

The incident gained attention after a viral video captured Sahasa Gouda aka Sathya, 20, Jeevan HB, 22, Abhishek alias Abhi, 21, Ravikumar A, 23, Chandan PS, 23, Gowtham Gouda R, 21, and Surya A, 21, brandishing a machete.

The victim, Darshan S, a resident of Vinayaka Layout and a student at a private college in Nagarabhavi, filed a police complaint accusing an unidentified group of attempting to attack him with a machete over an unknown issue.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Darshan and Sahasa aka Sathya were collegemates. Darshan mentioned to his friends and others at the college that Sathya was acting oversmart, and he intended to get his friends to attack him.

Sathya learned about this plan and decided to teach Darshan a lesson before the assault occurred. He enlisted the help of his friends Chandan and Gowtham, who also attended the same college, along with others, and proceeded to assault and intimidate Darshan. A nearby resident captured the incident on her mobile phone and shared it.

A senior officer said the incident stemmed from a dispute between seniors and juniors at the college, but it became serious when they attempted to attack Darshan with a machete. But Darshan remained unharmed. All seven people involved in the incident have been charged with attempted murder.