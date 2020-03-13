ShareChat owners upload copyrighted music, booked

City-based Lahari Recording Company has filed a copyright infringement case against the operators of ShareChat for posting its content on the platform and allowing its download without authorisation.

Company owner G Tulsiram Naidu (Lahari Velu) filed a complaint with the Yeshwantpur police against Mohalla Tech Pvt Ltd on Hosur Road and its officers Mohammed Farid Ahasan, Mayank Khanduja, Ankush Sachdeva and Devtosh Kumar.

Tulsiram alleged in the complaint that Mohalla Tech has been uploading songs of KGF-1, Baahubali-1 and 2 and other movies in various languages on ShareChat without taking its permission. Lahari has copyrights on the movie songs.

Besides, Mohalla Tech also gave access to ShareChat users to download the songs, causing huge losses, Tulsiram had alleged.

Though the violation was brought to Lahari Recording’s notice only in February, the company learnt that Mohalla Tech has been uploading its materials for a long

time.

The Yeshwantpur police said they raided Mohalla Tech on Tuesday night and seized the content. They have assured action.