Shooter of Nimhans worker found unconscious

A man who absconded after shooting a 25-year-old woman working at Nimhans has been found unconscious with severe injuries near Marathahalli bridge in the wee hours on Wednesday.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Odisha native Amarendra Pattanaik alias Bapi, has written a 17-page statement that appears to be a death note, but he allegedly met with an accident before he succeeded in the suicide attempt.

Pattanaik, who works as a software engineer in Hyderabad, shot fellow Odisha native Subhashree Priyadarshini with a country-made pistil in Manjunath Layout of Munnekolala.

Pattanaik was found at 2.30 am. He is currently being treated at Sakra hospital and his condition is said to be very critical. Priyadarshini, also rushed to the hospital after being shot, is responding to treatment.

Doctors treating Pattanaik said his injuries appear to have been caused by accident. He also has self-inflicted injuries to the neck.

Police found a notebook with Pattanaik in which he has written a 17-page statement. The last page of the statement reads like a death note as it indicates his last wish.

Prima facie, it appears that Pattanaik had attempted suicide after shooting Priyadarshini. Since he did not die from self-inflicted injuries, he might have jumped before a moving vehicle, an investigating officer inferred.

Police have difficulty in reading the statement since it was partially written in Oriya. Based on whatever they could understand, police said Pattanaik has explained how he met Priyadarshini, how they became close and what happened thereafter.

Pattanaik recently got engaged to another woman and their marriage was due in March. But Priyadarshini allegedly sent pictures of her with Pattanaik to his fiancée, causing disturbance in the marriage, a senior official said referring to the note. It could be the reason for Pattanaik shooting Priyadarshini.

While further investigations are going on to ascertain the facts and the exact motives, police are also probing how Pattanaik got a bike after coming to the city.

“Since both are not in a condition to give statements, we’re waiting for them to respond to treatment,” said a senior official.

Marathahalli police are handling the case.