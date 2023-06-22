Shop owner's family assaulted by gang for denying credit in Bengaluru

A couple and their 13-year-old daughter were attacked by a gang of three in South Bengaluru. The incident occurred because the owner of a condiment shop refused to extend credit to one of the suspects.

The injured victims, Kavya (name changed), Kumar (name changed) and their daughter, reside in Gattigerepalya, Banashankari 6th Stage. The attackers have been identified as Naveen, Vinay, and a 17-year-old juvenile.

According to the complaint, Kavya runs a shop in Chikkagowdanapalya, where Naveen used to visit and ask for items such as cigarettes and soft drinks on credit. Kavya repeatedly refused, leading to verbal abuse from Naveen.

In May, Naveen, along with Vinay and the juvenile, assaulted Kumar and threatened him. The couple lodged a complaint with the Thalaghattapura police. Seeking revenge, Naveen and his friends followed the couple and their daughter as they closed the shop around 10:45 pm on their scooter.

Near the garbage disposal unit in Lingadheeranahalli, the gang intercepted the family. Naveen struck Kavya on the head with an iron rod, causing her to fall. Kumar, who lost balance on his vehicle, fell down.

Naveen ordered his friends to kill them for filing a complaint against him. They attempted to harm the girl, but Kumar intervened, injuring his hand. The trio fled on their bike as the couple called for help. Kavya is recovering from severe injuries, while Kumar and their daughter have received treatment and are no longer at risk.

Naveen and Vinay have been sent to jail, while the juvenile has been sent to the state juvenile home.