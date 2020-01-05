Shopkeeper dies after miscreants set him ablaze

A shopkeeper died after two men threw acid, doused petrol and set him ablaze on Hosur Main Road near Anekal Road in Chandapura.Jyotappa (50), who lived with his wife and children in B Hosahalli in Anekal, was travelling on his bike when miscreants attacked him. The Surya City police have taken up a case.

A senior police official said Jyothappa was on his way to Srirampura to meet with his friends regarding a financial matter. At 5.30 pm, as he rode on his bike towards Chandapura, two men picked up a quarrel and threw acid on him. They later poured petrol over him and set him on fire.

Jyotappa was lying on the ground with 95% burns when passersby rushed him to hospital. “We don’t know the motive. A special team has been formed to nab the miscreants,” a policeman said.

They have collected CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the assailants.