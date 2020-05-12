Shopkeeper held for attacking customer over tobacco price

The owner of a provisions store was arrested for attacking a customer when he questioned the "exorbitant" price for a packet of chewing tobacco, whose sale is banned during the lockdown.

Nagaraja, 29, a resident of 2nd Main, Hongasandra, South Bengaluru, stated in a police complaint that the shopkeeper, identified as Shivakumar, attacked him with stones around 7 pm on May 8. The store is located close to Nagaraja's house. He wanted to buy a packet of chewing tobacco whose MRP is Rs 10. But the store owner reportedly asked Rs 30 for it.

The two men got into argument over the price and the situation went out of control. Nagaraja alleged that Shivakumar abused him and asked him to buy the thing or leave the store. Nagaraja asked the storekeeper to mind his language. Shivakumar came out of the store and allegedly hit him with a stone from the road.

Nagaraja suffered injuries to the face, nose and neck, drawing local residents. They stopped the fight and took Nagaraja to a hospital. Nagaraja filed a complaint with Bommanahalli police the next day.

Police booked Shivakumar for assault by dangerous weapons and arrested him. A police officer said they were investigating whether Shivakumar had stocked up the tobacco product before or after the lockdown. Even if he had purchased it earlier, selling the product still constitutes an offence, the officer explained, adding that necessary action will be taken against him.