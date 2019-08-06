Siblings' fight over milk cream goes to cops

A cabbie, Mohammed Azeem, 33, filed a complaint against his younger brother for beating him for eating his share of the milk cream.

Police booked Syed Shabbir, 30.

Azeem, on Thursday night, returned home and found the milk cream in the refrigerator. As he was hungry, he ate it.

Later, as Shabbir arrived and searched for the milk cream, his mother told him Azeem ate it. Enraged Shabbir attacked Azeem, beating him. Hearing Azeem's cries, neighbours rushed to rescue and took Azeem to the police station.