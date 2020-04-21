Siblings ‘heckle’ policemen at checkpoint

A man and his sister were arrested for abusing and heckling on-duty policemen after they were asked to produce emergency passes and explain why they had stepped out during the lockdown.

Police said Whitefield resident Syed Sameer, 21, and his sister Sameena Taj, 23, were stopped at a Covid-19 checkpoint at Ayyappa Nagar, KR Puram, around 11.30 am on Sunday after they drove in a Maruti Swift from Bhattarahalli. Head constable Venkatesh and constable Tukaram asked Sameer to pull over and explain why he had stepped out. Sameer got off the car and allegedly picked an argument with the policemen. When he was asked to produce the emergency pass, he allegedly dragged Venkatesh by his uniform and tore it.

Sameena also got down from the car and picked an argument with the policemen. The cops called a pink Hoysala patrol car to the spot as no policewoman was present there to handle Sameena. The faceoff turned ugly and drew people working at a nearby pharmacy, grocery store and vegetable stall. They all tried to calm the siblings down.

The head constable then called the control room, and a patrol car arrived at the spot soon after. The siblings were arrested. Another man and woman were sitting in the car but they were let go as they didn’t interfere with the police.

Venkatesh has filed a complaint against the siblings at the KR Puram police station. He claimed they threatened to “teach him a lesson” for stopping their car. The siblings were booked under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty) and 188 (disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant).

A similar incident was reported from Old Airport Road on Sunday. Two women, said to be drunk, allegedly misbehaved with the police after their car was stopped at the Leela Palace hotel. The Jeevan Bima Nagar police are looking out for the women.