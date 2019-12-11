Siblings touch TV cable, severely burnt

A day after an electrician died touching the internet cable laid over a live power line, two people sustained grievous injuries coming into contact with the cable wire at home.

Nagabhushan B G (34), who works at a shop, had turned off the main power connection to prevent further damage and was unplugging the Hathway cable from his TV set when electricity had passed once again to cause a short-circuit at his house in Dhanalakshmi Layout in Thindlu on December 8 at 6.30 am.

The short circuit left him with severe burn injuries on the hands, legs, shoulders, face, and chest. So severe was the short circuit that it had even cut his little finger.

His sister Manasa (23), who tried to rescue him, also sustained burns to her left hand, stomach, and thigh. Both had collapsed on the ground.

The siblings were rushed to a private hospital, from where they were shifted to Victoria Hospital.

Based on Nagabhushan’s complaint, police have booked Hathway cable network under IPC sections 427 (mischief causing damage) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

Nagabhushan said a short circuit gutted the TV, refrigerator and other items.

On Saturday, Anandha GS touched an internet cable while fixing faulty wiring at a house in Banashankari 3rd stage when he was electrocuted.