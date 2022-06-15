Siddhanth took cocaine, ganja at party, reveals medical report  

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor consumed illegal drugs like cocaine and ganja, his medical report has revealed.

On Tuesday, the Halasuru police questioned the actor for around five hours, and he was asked to appear when summoned.

Police caught Siddhanth and four others from IBAR at The Park Hotel around Sunday midnight after they raided the hotel based on information that drugs are being used at a party. Although over 100 people were present, 35 were subjected to a medical test while the rest fled.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Dr Bheemashankar S Gule said Siddhanth’s medical report has revealed that he consumed cocaine and ganja. The actor did not say who gave him the drugs or when he consumed them. Siddhanth and four others were granted station bail late on Monday night.

Also Read | Siddhanth Kapoor says his friends gave him drinks laced with drugs

Claims drink was laced

Following the police notice that he should appear for interrogation on Tuesday, Siddhanth arrived at the Halasuru police station around 11.45 am. Inspector Manjunath questioned him till 4.30 pm. The actor left the station around 5 pm.

While the police quizzed him about the party, his role as a DJ and the source of the drugs he consumed, sources said Siddhanth told the police he must have consumed drinks laced with drugs. Someone offered him a drink as he played music and someone else offered a cigarette, which he smoked as he drank what was offered. He did not know he was consuming drugs.

“He also shared some other details, which cannot be shared at this moment. Since his answers are not satisfactory, his mobile phone has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to retrieve the messages and call details if he has deleted any,” said a senior police officer.

‘I’ve been cooperating’

While leaving, Siddhanth told reporters he had answered all the questions. “I have been cooperating. I have answered all the questions they asked. If they ever need me, I will come back. They have been really good, the Bengaluru police, and I think they are doing a great job. They should continue doing what they are doing to save many lives.”

Police also summoned the other accused persons — Akhil Soni, 28, business manager of a private firm; Harjoth Singh, 28, operational head at a logistics firm; Akhil, 23, freelance photographer; and Hani Rafeeque, a 25-year-old digital marketing professional — for questioning. A senior officer said their phones have been seized and sent for FSL.

Soni lives in Indiranagar, Rafeeque is from BTM Layout and Akil is from Magadi Road. Singh is from Punjab.

Meanwhile, the police continued to review the CCTV footage of the hotel. They also collected the ledger to get details of the guests who attended the party.

Siddhanth was the fifth accused in the FIR.

All the accused were sent for medical tests to Santosh Hospital, where five tested positive.

Police filed drug-peddling charges against unknown people.