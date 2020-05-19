Sister away due to lockdown, auto driver burgles her house

An auto-rickshaw driver has been arrested for burgling the house of his own sister who couldn’t return home because of the lockdown.

Suddaguntepalya police on Monday arrested RT Nagar resident Syed Masood, 36, on the charge of stealing gold jewellery, cash and other valuables worth Rs 12 lakh from the house of his elder sister at KEB Layout in BTM Layout, South Bengaluru. The arrest was made after Masood’s brother-in-law, Abdul Rasheed Mehkri, 73, filed a police complaint.

Police have recovered the valuables from Masood’s possession. These include 155 grams of gold jewellery, Rs 6 lakh in cash, silver articles, property documents, saris and blankets, an investigating officer said.

On March 23, Mehkri and his wife went to their daughter’s house in Benson Town, North Bengaluru, and got stuck there due to the lockdown. When they returned home on April 27, they found the house was burgled.

The burglary was caught on a CCTV camera installed by a neighbour. Police showed the footage to Mehkri but he feigned ignorance about the burglar. But another family member identified Masood and informed the police.

Police detained Masood for questioning and he reportedly confessed. “We have recovered the stolen valuables. Masood told us he wanted to become rich overnight,” the officer said. While talking casually to Masood, his mother told him that they (Mehkri and his wife) had kept gold jewellery and cash at the BTM Layout house and that they should not stay at their daughter’s house in Benson Town.

After learning about this, Masood allegedly broke into his sister’s house in the first week of April and stole the valuables, the officer said.