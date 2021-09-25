Sisters from Gujarat arrested for selling 'fake' gold coins in Rajajinagar

Two sisters from Gujarat have been arrested for cheating a woman in North Bengaluru by selling her fake gold coins.

Police say they have recovered 57 fake gold coins, plus three genuine gold coins, and Rs 90,000 in cash from Gowri Kishore, 56, and Neeru Adaa, 45, who hail from a village near Ahmedabad.

The women were arrested from a shed in Nelamangala on Friday after police acted on a complaint from one of their alleged victims, Nila Shah, 61, a homemaker from Rajajinagar.

The ghee sellers

Shah told the police that one of the sisters had come to her house on September 20 to sell “pure ghee”, of which she bought a kilo for Rs 350. During the conversation, the ghee seller told Shah that a friend of hers had got a few gold coins and sought her help in assessing their authenticity.

She returned with her friend — no one else but her sister — at 12.30 pm the same day. The women showed Shah two gold coins, which she believed were genuine. They requested her to keep the coins in her custody and promised to collect them the next day. Shah agreed.

The women came back to Shah’s house around 10.30 am on September 21. They had brought along some 30 gold coins, together weighing around 100 grams. They asked Shah for the two coins they had given her the previous day. At the same time, they said they were selling the coins and asked if she is interested in buying them.

The quiet escape

Shah agreed without hesitation, withdrew Rs 90,000 from the bank and paid the women. On her request, the women agreed to accompany her to a jeweller to check the authenticity of the coins but they managed to escape midway.

The jeweller told Shah the coins were fake. She panicked and made inquiries with local residents. She learnt the women had come to Rajajinagar by a BMTC bus from Nelamangala.

A team from Magadi Road police later arrested the sisters from Nelamangala. Police inspector Srinivas G T said the sisters had arrived in Bengaluru only a week ago and stayed in the shed.

Police suspect that the sisters cheated many women in the city.