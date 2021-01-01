Six held for assault on waiter

Six people have been arrested for assaulting a hotel employee and vandalising the premises during a fight over the delay in serving them water and food on December 29, police said.

The CCTV footage of the incident shared by the hotel owner was widely shared on social media before police arrested the group.

Five of the arrested were identified as Lohit, Bharath, Chandan, Vinay and Nithin. The sixth person is yet to be identified. A group of 10 had gone to Attica Biryani restaurant in Malagala around 5.30 pm. They sat at two tables and ordered the food. At one table, the waiter is said to have delayed serving the water and food on time, which led to an argument.

Police arrested the six suspects following a complaint from Harish H R. More arrests will be made shortly, said a police officer.