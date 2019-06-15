Six held for looting temple hundis

The city police have arrested six people who stole money and valuables from hundis in temples on the outskirts of Bengaluru and other districts.

The arrested have been identified as Chandu (26), Kumar (26), Manja (27), Vinay Kumar (25), Basava (37) and Pichagunna (25), all natives of Mysuru. They were known as ‘allemaris’ or nomads, and stayed in tents, the police said.

The Amruthahalli police registered a case after the night beat constables spotted the gang attempting to rob a temple on April 18. On seeing the police, the accused aborted their plan and fled the spot.

According to the police, the gang used to travel in a goods autorickshaw and used to set up tents at vacant plots near temples. They would then visit the temples during the early morning hours dressed as devotees and observe the contributions put into the hundis. They would break into the temple at night and steal from the hundis.

Following their arrest, the police have solved thefts at three temples in Devanahalli, two in Chikkamagaluru and one in Davangere. Gold jewellery worth Rs 3 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh in cash, three bikes and a goods autorickshaw have been recovered from the accused.