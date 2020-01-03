Six held for murdering a rowdy sheeter

The DJ Halli police arrested six persons for brutally murdering a rowdy sheeter over an old rivalry.

The arrested have been identified as Yousif (26), a gym trainer, and his associates Imran (22), Thofiq (26), Raju, Suresh and Michael. Police have seized the weapons used in the killing from the accused.

A senior police official said the murdered man Surya lived with his family in Bagluru and was making a living by selling cattle bones. Surya was arrested over the murder of his friend Charles Kumar and was remanded to judicial custody.

When Surya was out on bail recently, Yousif decided to kill him to avenge his friend Charles Kumar’s death. Yousif and the other accused waited for Surya near the Shampura Railway track. As Surya was going home after consuming alcohol in a party, the gang pounced on him and hacked him to death.

Besides Yousif, all the others were doing odd jobs and were close to Charles.