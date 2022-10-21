Six years after losing Rs 45 lakh to scammers, man files complaint

A 57-year-old civil engineer who reportedly lost Rs 45 lakh while trying to get a medical seat for his son in 2016 has finally managed to file an FIR against the suspects.

Shreenivasulu Reddy, of HSR Layout, stated that two persons from a consultancy cheated him by promising an MBBS seat for his son in a Tumakuru college.

Reddy’s efforts to file a complaint at the Hennur police station in 2018 did not succeed. Reddy stated that his son didn’t pass NEET in the first attempt.

One of Reddy’s friends told him about Team Consultancy Services and Educational Trust, located in Horamavu. He went to its offices and met two people named John and Sameer. They promised the medical seat and initially took Rs 10 lakh in HSR Layout on August 24, 2016. They later took him to a college in North Karnataka but didn’t get a seat there. They later promised a seat at the Sri Siddhartha Medical College in Tumakuru and took him to the institute on September 30, 2016. They got Reddy to pay Rs 25 lakh to a person whom they said was a cashier at the college.

They later told Reddy no seat was available in the college but assured him that his money was safe. They promised him a seat in another college and took Rs 10 lakh more. However, they failed to fulfill this promise, too.

Reddy’s son managed to clear NEET the following year and is currently in his final-year MBBS.

Reddy said: “I even met the then home minister G Parameshwara seeking help, but John and Sameer lied to him that they had returned my money. Police also did not take my complaint. It was only after persistent efforts that I managed to register the FIR at the HSR Layout police station. I hope to get my hard-earned money back.”