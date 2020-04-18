Social worker accused of demanding hafta from veggie vendors

A social worker is accused of demanding Rs 30 to Rs 50 from vegetable vendors at the Kalasipalya market for distributing sanitisers, masks and gloves.

One of the vendors has approached the police, seeking action against the social worker. Vendors say while the mask has been given for free, he charged for the gloves and hand sanitisers.

Syed Riyaz (32), a resident of RR Lane in Kalasipalya who sells vegetables on AM Road, filed a complaint, in which he stated that a social worker, named Ramesh, visits the market area and demands hafta from vendors, claiming he would ask the BBMP to fumigate the area and distribute safety kits.

After the imposition of the lockdown, Riyaz took permission from the BBMP to sell vegetables and has been in business every day. Several other vegetable and fruit vendors operate in the area, besides grocers, the vendor said.

“Ramesh demanded Rs 30 from me, while he collected Rs 20 from the other vendors,” Riyaz told DH. “When I questioned him, he said I had an extra bag of vegetables. I refused to pay him.”

Ramesh then threatened he would complain to the BBMP and get Riyaz’s stall removed. The vendor lodged a complaint with the police, unable to bear the harassment.

An investigating official said the police have taken up a case of extortion against Ramesh under IPC Section 384.

“He will be summoned for interrogation. We will arrest him if the allegations are proven,” he said. “As of now, we got to know that Ramesh issued the kits and collected the money. Further investigations are underway.”