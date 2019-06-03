Software engineer accuses seniors of mental harassment

A software engineer has accused his seniors and the company management of causing mental harassment before terminating his contract.

When senior systems engineer Ramudu Nagella (45) was fired by his BPO at the Prestige Tech Park in Yemalur in February, he went to the police with a complaint. The police, however, refused to take it. He moved the court that directed the police to take up the complaint.

In the case against the company’s senior engineers and managers, the Marathahalli police have charged them of defamation, abetment, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

Nagella mentioned in his complaint that he joined the company in April 2016. A couple of months before his termination, his team leaders mentally harassed him and gave negative feedback about him to the management that terminated him.

The company went against the rule and terminated him without holding inquiries or giving him a reason, Nagella had said in the complaint.

The engineer asked the police to hold a detailed inquiry and take legal action. Following a complaint, the police issued a notice to the staff regarding further investigation.