Son, main suspect in elderly couple’s murder, held

The Kamakshipalya police have caught the man who absconded after murdering his elderly parents at their rented premises in Ranganathapura.

Santosh (34) tried to end his life by jumping into a river in Srirangapatna near Mysuru. He was found with injuries to his legs. After receiving information, the police rushed and nabbed Santosh.

Santosh became the prime suspect in his parents’ killing as he went missing after smothering his father Narasimha Raju (70) and mother Saraswathi (64) at their home in the early hours on Wednesday. The needle of suspicion pointed towards Santosh as he switched off his phone and had a history of fighting with his parents.

The team probing the double murder received information from the Srirangapatna police that Santosh had fractured both his legs, as he fell on a rock in the river while trying to commit suicide. Santosh confessed to the team that rushed to the spot that he had killed his parents and had come to the area to end his life. The police brought him to Bengaluru, where he is undergoing treatment in hospital.

The police said Santosh had caused losses to the tune of Rs 25 lakh to the company where he is working as an auditor. The company’s management was putting pressure on him to return the money. Santosh had asked his parents to help him with the money, but they had refused, saying they had only recently given him the money to buy the flat.

Santosh threatened to commit suicide if they refused help. The parents and the son argued over the issue for a month. The couple told Santosh that he should kill them first before taking his life.

Santosh then smothered the couple to death and tried to slit his wrist, but he could not muster the courage. He went to Paschimavahini in Srirangapatna and conducted rituals for his parents. At 7 pm the same day, he jumped into the river but landed on the rock. He contacted a friend, who informed the Srirangapatna police.