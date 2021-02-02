Son of sweeper at police station held for thefts, robberies

A 20-year-old man whose mother works as a sweeper at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station is accused of masterminding several thefts and robberies.

Police believe Venkatesh, a resident of Malagala in Nagarabhavi, got into bad company and formed a gang with two 19-year-old neighbours. Together, they allegedly stole or robbed seven two-wheelers and five mobile phones, according to police. Venkatesh became so rich that he owns five houses, police said.

Chandra Layout police zeroed in on the gang while investigating a complaint filed by Sarveshmurthy, 48, a businessman, who was robbed of his phone while on a morning walk recently.

While investigating the case, Chandra Layout police inspector Brijesh Mathew found that the scooter used in the crime was registered in a woman's name. She turned out to be a sweeper at the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station. It didn't take the police much time to track down Venkatesh.

According to police, Venkatesh had teamed up with Srisaila and Hanumantha, teenage construction workers originally from Yadgir who were living in a shed opposite his home in Malagala.

The duo helped him sell off the stolen vehicles without any documents in remote villages for as little as Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000. Venkatesh had another accomplice who helped him sell the stolen phones. Police are searching for him.

In a separate case, Annapoorneshwari Nagar police said they arrested Mohammed Azharuddin, 26, a resident of Nagadevanahalli, for stealing five two-wheelers parked outside homes.