‘Speech-impaired’ man steals gold jewellery from logistics firm

H M Chaithanya Swamy
H M Chaithanya Swamy, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2022, 02:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2022, 04:16 ist

A fraudster stole gold worth Rs 6.6 lakh from a logistics company by posing as a speech-impaired asking for food from the company employees.

On Friday, the man walked into Ambe Xpress Logistics Pvt Ltd in Nagarathpete showing a letter that said he was speech-impaired. It also contained a list of the donations he received. He was showing it to the office in-charge, Kapil Kumar.

In his complaint to the Halasuru Gate police, Kumar said the stranger gestured, asking for money. Kumar gave him Rs 20. When the man insisted that Kumar write his name and the amount he contributed, the latter refused prompting the man to exit the building.

Half-an-hour later, Kumar noticed a parcel on the table was missing. He scanned the CCTV footage to confirm that the stranger stole the parcel.

CCTV footage from cameras in the adjacent building showed that the stranger followed Kumar into the office. The parcel contained around 163.1 grams of gold jewellery flown in from Mumbai to MPS Jewels in Nagarathpete on October 13.

Kumar told police that the stranger diverted his attention to steal the parcel. Police have registered a case of theft and cheating.

