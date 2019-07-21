Speeding BMTC bus knocks down college student

A 20-year-old BCom student was killed on the spot when a BMTC bus knocked his bike down on the Hennur-Geddalahalli main road on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased, Tarun Darshan, was a resident of Subbayanapalya and was heading home after his classes at Kristu Jayanti College in K Narayanapura in Kothanur. Darshan was a second-year B Com student at the college, police said.

According to police, the speeding bus clipped Darshan’s bike on the rear at 1.20 pm near the BBMP segregation unit and dragged him for nearly 10 metres. Darshan sustained severe head injuries.

The Banaswadi police rushed to the spot and shifted his body to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. His family members were informed.

The police traced the BMTC bus with the registration number KA-01-FA-2090 which avoided the stop and sped away after the accident.

The police have taken up a case of accidental death due to rash and negligent driving and have booked the BMTC bus driver who is yet to be identified.

Residents in the area ascribed the accident to the bad roads, recalling that a boy died at the same spot around a week ago.

Police, however, maintain that Saturday’s accident was purely due to the driver’s negligence. A senior police official said the boy died last week at a different stretch of the road near Hennur Bande.

In another accident at the city’s East Traffic Division, a 35-year-old pedestrian was knocked to death by a BWSSB Manual chambers cleaning vehicle on St John’s Road in Frazer Town on Saturday evening.

The deceased, Sadiq, was a resident of Shivajinagar and did tinkering and electrical works at a garage, the police said.

Police said the accident happened around 3.45 pm near Lavanya Theatre when Sadiq was crossing the road and the BWSSB vehicle ran over him, killing him on the spot.

The Pulakeshinagar traffic police has taken up a case, seized the vehicle and booked the driver.