Speeding BMTC Volvo wrecks seven vehicles

A BMTC Volvo bus nearly caused a pile up on Thursday in Jayanagar as it slammed into six cars and ended up hitting a BMTC bus.

No casualties were reported in the accident, allegedly caused by the reckless driving. However, the vehicles involved have been severely wrecked. The Mico Layout traffic police cleared away the smashed vehicles and restored normal traffic.

At 1 pm on Thursday, the overspeeding BMTC Volvo bus with the registration number KA-57-F-0318 heading towards BTM Layout from the airport rammed into the six cars and the bus in front of the Reddy Nursing Home as it passed through East End Road.

The traffic police said the driver of the Volvo bus Dharmendra (41) was driving recklessly. The vehicles were waiting for the traffic signal to clear on their lane at the time of the incident. The mishap triggered an hour-long traffic jam on the stretch.

Four cars and the BMTC bus had severe damages, while two other cars escaped with minor damages. The police said the three smashed cars had registration numbers TN-10-AR-3877, KA-05-MA-7060, KA-05-MR-2408, while a cab with registration number KA-26-A-9454 was also wrecked. The BMTC bus involved had registration number KA-01-FA-1197.

The police said passengers in the bus and those travelling in the car have escaped unhurt. The bus belonging to depot 25 has been seized, while the police have booked Dharmendra for rash and negligent driving.