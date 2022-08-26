Speeding truck rams into bike on Outer Ring Road, rider dies in hospital

A 23-year-old software engineer died after an over-speeding truck knocked him down from behind while he was riding his motorbike on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Banaswadi on Thursday morning.

The victim, Manish Mahesh Veerappa, a resident of HAL 2nd Stage, was working as a software engineer in a private company.

Following preliminary investigation, police said Veerappa was on his way to work when the incident happened.

Veerappa was near the Horamavu underpass on the ORR around 9.25 am when a truck moving from Ramamurthynagar towards Hebbal rammed his bike from behind.

The truck’s wheel partially ran over Veerappa’s abdomen before the vehicle came to a halt.

Veerappa sustained severe injuries on his abdomen and a minor injury on his head.

The police, with help from motorists, rushed him to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

Namma Metro barricades

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had placed barricades on the road for Namma Metro construction work. Some of the motorists and the truck driver claimed that Veerappa first hit the barricades and then fell on to the road. The truck driver failed to apply the brakes and ran over him. Police are verifying the claims.

“The barricades were very close to the spot where the rider had fallen. We are also verifying if he had first hit the barricades or tried to avoid them,” Kala Krishnaswamy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East), said.

The Banaswadi Traffic Police have registered a case against the truck driver.

Veerappa’s body was handed over to the family after postmortem.