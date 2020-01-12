Stranger hacks woman’s mobile, sends obscene texts

A 33-year-old homemaker and her husband were traumatised by a string of obscene texts and images from a stranger, who threatened the couple when they objected to his behaviour.

Satish (name changed), a 40-year-old private firm employee residing with his wife Sandhya (name changed) in an apartment in Hosapalya main road, has lodged a complaint with the Bandepalya police against the stranger.

Satish stated in the complaint that Sandhya has been getting obscene messages on WhatsApp. Besides texts, the stranger has also been sending objectionable pictures and videos from multiple numbers.

The stranger threatened Sandhya of dire consequences if she questioned him.

Satish alleged that the stranger had hacked into his wife’s phone and accessed her contacts, including his number, and sent messages to him as well. He sent them the couple’s pictures stored on Sandhya’s phone. He followed the couple when they went shopping, snapped Sandhya’s pictures and sent them to their WhatsApp.

When the couple threatened to approach the police, the stranger said he would kidnap Sandhya if they did so. Unable to bear the harassment, Satish decided to seek police protection.

Satish told DH he has no idea who the stranger is or why he is harassing them.

“I don’t know how he managed to hack my wife’s mobile and get access to the photos. Even after filing a complaint with the police, the messages are continuing. I can’t explain how obscene the messages are,” Satish said.

An investigating officer from the Bandepalya police revealed they have some clues on the stranger’s whereabouts. “We’ll nab him at the earliest,” he said. “Only then we’ll know the reason (for his harassment) or if he’s known to the couple.”

A case has been registered under IPC Section 354 D (stalking) and IPC Section 506 (criminal intimidation), and further investigation is on, the officer added.