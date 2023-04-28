Stray pups crushed to death by earthmover in B'luru; residents furious

An earthmover ran over two stray puppies in Vivek Nagar on April 24. The Vivek Nagar police have taken up a case against the earthmover driver, Devaraj Gowda, and building contractor, Manjunath, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC sections 428 and 429.

Manish Chakravarthy V, a 22-year-old student from Vivek Nagar, filed a complaint stating that the incident occurred around 6:52 pm.

Repair work had been in progress at a Government Telugu School for the last few days. The contractor pressed the earthmover (KA 11/M 4865) into operation, and Gowda drove the vehicle out of the school, running over the puppies playing with their mother dog.

Although the driver was aware that he ran over the puppies, he did not stop the vehicle. Many residents who witnessed the accident asked Devaraj to stop, but he sped away.

The residents performed the last rites of the dogs and buried them nearby. According to the residents, the puppies were 20 days old, and most of the residents were feeding the mother dog.

Also Read | Pitbull attacks Haryana man's private parts, locals beat dog to death

Chakravarthy collected the CCTV footage and lodged a police complaint. He stated that the incident disturbed him so much that he could not sleep that night, and his sister, who runs a law firm, decided to take up the case.

A senior police officer said they would summon the accused. Since the bodies were buried by residents, the police had to extract the remains on Wednesday and subject them to post-mortem.

The CCTV footage will be the main evidence in the case, the officer added.