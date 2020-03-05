Student dies in accident, pillion rider injured

A 24-year-old student died in an accident on NICE Road in Kommaghatta on late Tuesday night, while his woman friend, riding pillion, was severely injured.

The victim has been identified as Ningana Gowda, a final year engineering student and a native of Davanagere. The injured Harshitha (22) is an employee of a private firm.

The rider didn’t notice stationary lorry

They were out on a jolly ride on NICE Road. When they were near Kommaghatta around 11.30 pm, Gowda failed to notice a parked lorry as the driver had not turned on the parking lights or indicators. Gowda hit the truck from behind. Both of them sustained serious injuries and were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared Gowda as brought dead. Harshitha is undergoing treatment.

The Kengeri traffic police have seized the truck and arrested the driver for negligence. The truck, which was heading to Tamil Nadu, had broken down on the road.