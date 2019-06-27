Student dragged out of train, robbed

Armed men attacked and robbed a 22-year-old student from Davanagere after pulling him down from a moving train at Nayandahalli junction on Monday evening.

Santosh Naik, a resident of Harapanahalli, and his cousin Ramesh Naik were returning from Mysuru after visiting a relative and were in the city to catch a train back home. The duo was seated on the train's footboard since the carriage was crowded.

Around 6.40 pm, the Mailaduturai Express reached Nayandahalli and slowed down for the signal. Two knife-wielding men dragged Santosh down. A shocked Ramesh raised an alarm and jumped to save his cousin under attack.

By then, the duo assaulted Santosh with the knife and fled with his mobile phone, worth Rs 22,000.

Santosh sustained stab wounds to his face and chest. He was rushed to the Victoria Hospital in an ambulance. He is recovering.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramesh, the railway police have taken up a case of robbery and are investigating the case further.